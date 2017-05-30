Recent news:

Hales leaves Everest Re

Charlie Thomas 30 May 2017

Neil Hales, an accident and health (A&H) and property underwriter at Everest Re in London, has resigned from his position, The Insurance Insider understands.

His next destination is unknown at this stage.

Hales has worked at the carrier since June 2011, having joined from Scor, where he was a property treaty underwriter for four-and-a-half years.

Prior to this Hales worked as a manager at the Council of Bureaux, which coordinates the activities of different national motor insurers' bureaux across about...

