Recent news:

India crop (re)insurance market expands at rapid pace

Ted Bunker 30 May 2017

India is rapidly taking its place as one of the world's largest crop insurance markets.

Total premiums may surpass $4bn this year amid a surging participation rate, while the reinsurance market is seen as hardening in many areas, according to Kris Lynn, head of global crop for Sompo International in Bermuda.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) may pick up more than half of the estimated $3.0bn to $3.2bn in premium ceded to reinsurers this year. The rest will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password