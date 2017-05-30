Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 May 2017

Search archive

Cargo market woes force carriers to retreat

Matthew Neill 30 May 2017

A combination of desperately low rates, major losses and the struggles of its clientele have forced a number of Lloyd's carriers to draw back meaningfully from the cargo market.

Sources told The Insurance Insider several high-profile underwriters in the segment have been casualties of the changes.

Travelers' senior cargo underwriter Nick Derrick and Advent's Gary Cook are among a slew of specialists understood to have been released in recent months.

Other carriers understood to have scaled back their presence in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue May 2017/5

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π