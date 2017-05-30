Recent news:

Cargo market woes force carriers to retreat

Matthew Neill 30 May 2017

A combination of desperately low rates, major losses and the struggles of its clientele have forced a number of Lloyd's carriers to draw back meaningfully from the cargo market.

Sources told The Insurance Insider several high-profile underwriters in the segment have been casualties of the changes.

Travelers' senior cargo underwriter Nick Derrick and Advent's Gary Cook are among a slew of specialists understood to have been released in recent months.

Other carriers understood to have scaled back their presence in...

