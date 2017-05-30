Recent news:

Dale Underwriting hires contingency duo from Swiss Re

Charlie Thomas 30 May 2017

Both underwriters are due to join Dale Underwriting's Syndicate 1729 in July, and will report to Ian Bridge, Dale's underwriting director and head of property insurance.

The account will focus on event cancellation, non-appearance, prize indemnity and European sports PA cover that will predominantly constitute new business to Lloyd's.

Lawson has worked at Swiss Re since 2011, latterly as senior underwriter of special risks (sports PA and contingency), having previously underwritten the class at InterHannover.

Appleton, meanwhile, has worked at...

