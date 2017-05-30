Recent news:

No cyber payout for BA IT failure

Catrin Shi 30 May 2017

British Airways (BA) has no cyber insurance in place that would respond to losses stemming from its global IT failure last weekend, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources in the London cyber market said the airline was not currently a buyer of cyber insurance.

The system failure forced BA to cancel all flights out of London on Saturday 27 May, and thousands of cancelled flights also racked up over the following two days.

Alex Cruz, chief executive of BA, told the...

