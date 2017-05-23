Recent news:

The Insider 50 outperforms major market indices

Iulia Ciutina 23 May 2017

The Insurance Insider's index of major P&C (re)insurance companies - The Insider 50 - rose by 0.8 percent last week to 1,062.1 index points, edging ahead of other leading market indices.

By comparison, the FTSE 100 advanced by 0.5 percent in the week, while the S&P 500 was down by 0.4 percent and the Stoxx Euro 600 fell by 1.0 percent.

However, the growth posted by The Insider 50 was somewhat muted relative to other weeks. Only a small number...

