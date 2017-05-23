Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

MTA saves on second cat bond

Sofia Geraghty 23 May 2017

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has achieved significant premium savings on its second cat bond, the $125mn MetroCat Re 2017-1 issuance, according to Trading Risk sources.

MTA captive insurer First Mutual Transportation Assurance will pay an insurance premium of 3.7 percent for the cover, compared to a 4.5 percent coupon on its first cat bond, which was issued in 2013.

The MTA's previous MetroCat bond provided $200mn of limit and expired in June 2016.

The lower premium was...

This article was published as part of issue May 2017/4

