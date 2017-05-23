Recent news:

MTA saves on second cat bond

Sofia Geraghty 23 May 2017

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has achieved significant premium savings on its second cat bond, the $125mn MetroCat Re 2017-1 issuance, according to Trading Risk sources.

MTA captive insurer First Mutual Transportation Assurance will pay an insurance premium of 3.7 percent for the cover, compared to a 4.5 percent coupon on its first cat bond, which was issued in 2013.

The MTA's previous MetroCat bond provided $200mn of limit and expired in June 2016.

The lower premium was...

