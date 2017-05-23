Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Storm losses erode UPC Insurance deductible

Lucy Jones 23 May 2017

UPC Insurance incurred almost $20mn of catastrophe losses for the first four months of the year to put it $10mn shy of triggering its aggregate and quota share reinsurance covers, sister publication Trading Risk reported last week.

The Florida-based carrier incurred about $9mn of cat losses in April due to high storm activity in the month, the firm's CEO John Forney said on an earnings call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

That added to the $10.6mn of weather losses...

This article was published as part of issue May 2017/4

