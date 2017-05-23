Recent news:

Global Re combined ratios worsen in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 23 May 2017

P&C non-life reinsurance underwriting performances deteriorated in the three months to 31 March for the companies in our global reinsurer aggregate, due to core loss ratio inflation, higher catastrophe losses and Ogden hits.

The composite posted an average first quarter combined ratio of 93.0 percent, 3.5 percentage points higher than the corresponding result in 2016.

Elevated loss ratios were the biggest contributor to the rise, propelled by worse accident-year ex-cat experiences at the majority of reinsurers and heavier catastrophe losses...

