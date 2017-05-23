Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Global reinsurers follow divergent top line strategies

Iulia Ciutina 23 May 2017

The Insurance Insider's composite of global reinsurers recorded a 2.3 percent weighted average drop in first quarter P&C reinsurance gross written premiums (GWP) to $17.6bn, using a five-year average exchange rate.

The decline compared with a 2.6 percent rise in the same period of 2016 and was the sharpest reduction since at least 2010.

However, the figure was heavily skewed by a significant top line drop at Swiss Re, as the other members of the composite wrote more P&C reinsurance...

