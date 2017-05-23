Recent news:

Top-line growth strategies differ in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 23 May 2017

London-based carriers posted contrasting gross written premium (GWP) movements in the first quarter, with some carriers' growth buoyed by favourable currency movements while others chose to reduce their exposure due to tough market conditions.

The aggregate's Q1 GWP reached $2.4bn using a seven-year average exchange rate, up 10.5 percent on the same period of last year in the strongest growth rate of the past six years.

Click to enlarge However, the result was skewed by double-digit top line increases at...

