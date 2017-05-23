Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Digest

Bernard Goyder 23 May 2017

EC Solvency II threat

The European Commission (EC) has told five EU member states to turn Solvency II rules and other insurance regulation into national law or face a referral to the EU Court of Justice.

The EC said that Latvia, Hungary, Poland, Cyprus and Portugal had failed to notify Brussels officials of "all measures necessary" to implement Solvency II and a related directive about financial services oversight by the 31 March 2015 deadline.

It issued the warning on 17...

This article was published as part of issue May 2017/4

