Recent news:

Q1 results suggest Ogden impact could hit $7bn

Laura Board 23 May 2017

Reinsurers pushed through motor insurance rate increases of as much as 60 percent in the April renewals, while Q1 disclosures pointed to a reserves hit of up to $7bn, analysts have said in the aftermath of the UK government's Ogden discount rate cut.

The 3.25 percentage point rate reduction took effect from 20 March, and first quarter reports by carriers, which had been universally reserving well above the new minus 0.75 percent rate, pointed to a "$5bn to $7bn industry...

