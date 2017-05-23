Recent news:

Maxum pulls out of US programme business

David Bull 23 May 2017

The Hartford's recently acquired Maxum Specialty unit is withdrawing from the US programme sector, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the excess and surplus lines (E&S) specialist is exiting the programmes it currently supports and putting the portfolio into run-off.

The exact size of the book is not known but it has been suggested it is fairly modest with an annual premium volume in the low tens of millions of dollars.

The move comes just over two years...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password