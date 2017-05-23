Recent news:

Cyber should be offered on all programmes: Glatfelter CUO

David Bull 23 May 2017

Cyber should be offered as a coverage option on every insurance programme, according to Glatfelter Programs CUO John Solari.

Speaking on a panel at the Target Markets mid-year meeting in Arlington, Virginia last week, the executive said: "You are doing a service to your clientele by providing the covers they really need that they might not even know they need. Whether they buy or not is another subject."

He added that it was crucial for the future of the product...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password