Recent news:

Brokers or PE likeliest State National buyers: Binner

David Bull 23 May 2017

Potential suitors for State National are likely to include brokers and private equity firms, according to FBR analyst Randy Binner.

The Insurance Insider revealed last week that the specialist fronting and programme carrier had appointed Evercore to run a formal sales process.

The company's shares traded up almost 5 percent after the news broke on Friday (19 May), closing at $16.12.

Before the uptick, the company's stock was already at above 2.1x book value, with a price to earnings ratio...

