Acappella future under the microscope

Adam McNestrie 23 May 2017

The future shape of Pembroke-Willis Towers Watson joint venture Acappella is in question, with the broker considering its options to address the underperformance of the business, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources have said that Willis is looking hard at Acappella to try and assess a way forward and that a restructure is possible - including potentially a break-up of the firm's syndicate and MGA portions.

They have said a sale is not out of the question if a buyer could...

