Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Pioneer, a special case

Adam McNestrie 23 May 2017

Interest in full syndicate start-ups at Lloyd's has waned considerably over the last 18 months to two years as the soft market has started to bite.

Lloyd's is less attractive than it has been at any point for years, and the adverse selection against new businesses combined with the front-loading of costs - including those of a third-party managing agency - mean that only the best will make a profit before year four.

Nevertheless, MGA heavyweight Pioneer looks on track...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue May 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π