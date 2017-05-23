Recent news:

Opinion: Pioneer, a special case

Adam McNestrie 23 May 2017

Interest in full syndicate start-ups at Lloyd's has waned considerably over the last 18 months to two years as the soft market has started to bite.

Lloyd's is less attractive than it has been at any point for years, and the adverse selection against new businesses combined with the front-loading of costs - including those of a third-party managing agency - mean that only the best will make a profit before year four.

Nevertheless, MGA heavyweight Pioneer looks on track...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password