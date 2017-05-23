Recent news:

ProSight run-off prospects under Lloyds scrutiny

Adam McNestrie 23 May 2017

ProSight's Lloyd's operation has been asked by the Corporation to put in place a run-off contingency plan in case it is unable to secure a new backer, after it was put up for sale by its parent company, The Insurance Insider understands.

Multiple sources told this publication that as well as asking ProSight Specialty Underwriters to bring in a third party - in this case KPMG - to audit the business, performance management director Jon Hancock had requested a roadmap...

