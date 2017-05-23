Recent news:

Rayner to resurface at Apollo

Charlie Thomas 23 May 2017

Former Faraday stalwart Mark Rayner is set to reappear at Lloyd's managing agent Apollo, The Insurance Insider understands.

Rayner resigned from Faraday earlier this month after more than 25 years with the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Lloyd's syndicate.

He rose through the ranks to become chief underwriting officer after joining what is now Syndicate 435 as a property treaty underwriter in 1990.

Almost 15 years later he was made joint chief underwriting officer of Gen Re's Lloyd's operations before assuming sole responsibility...

