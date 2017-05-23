Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Search archive

Rayner to resurface at Apollo

Charlie Thomas 23 May 2017

Former Faraday stalwart Mark Rayner is set to reappear at Lloyd's managing agent Apollo, The Insurance Insider understands.

Rayner resigned from Faraday earlier this month after more than 25 years with the Berkshire Hathaway-owned Lloyd's syndicate.

He rose through the ranks to become chief underwriting officer after joining what is now Syndicate 435 as a property treaty underwriter in 1990.

Almost 15 years later he was made joint chief underwriting officer of Gen Re's Lloyd's operations before assuming sole responsibility...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue May 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π