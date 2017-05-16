Recent news:

Neon mulls joining new ILS launches

Fiona Robertson and Adam McNestrie 16 May 2017

Specialty insurer Neon is considering setting up an insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund that would help support its growing property catastrophe book, sister publication Trading Risk reported last week (12 May).

Such a move would put the carrier among a number of other recent new ILS investors. Trading Risk also revealed last week that London-based asset manager Tenax Capital has launched a new cat bond fund after hiring a former Swiss Re executive to help manage the vehicle.

