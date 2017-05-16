Recent news:

US specialty returns shrink in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 16 May 2017

Operating returns on equity (RoEs) declined in the first quarter for US specialty insurers, as one-off Ogden impacts and increased core loss ratios eroded bottom lines.

The Q1 annualised operating RoE for The Insurance Insider's US specialty composite was down 2.9 percentage points year-on-year to 7.6 percent, the lowest level since at least 2012.

Click to enlarge Nearly all insurers in the cohort posted lower operating RoEs compared to the prior-year period with the exception of American Financial Group (AFG),...

