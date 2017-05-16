Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

US specialty returns shrink in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 16 May 2017

Operating returns on equity (RoEs) declined in the first quarter for US specialty insurers, as one-off Ogden impacts and increased core loss ratios eroded bottom lines.

The Q1 annualised operating RoE for The Insurance Insider's US specialty composite was down 2.9 percentage points year-on-year to 7.6 percent, the lowest level since at least 2012.

Click to enlarge Nearly all insurers in the cohort posted lower operating RoEs compared to the prior-year period with the exception of American Financial Group (AFG),...

This article was published as part of issue May 2017/3

