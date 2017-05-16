Recent news:

US specialty combined ratios increase in Q1

Iulia Ciutina 16 May 2017

Combined ratios were up across the board for US specialty insurers in the first quarter, as loss ratios inflated due to lower reserve releases and weaker underlying performances.

The Q1 combined ratio for the cohort rose by 4.6 percentage points year-on-year to 96.3 percent, almost entirely fuelled by the loss ratio.

Click to enlarge Increasing underlying loss ratios were the principal reason for the deterioration, with many carriers bemoaning the trend of claims inflation running ahead of pricing and pushing...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password