US specialty premium growth slows in Q1

Dan Ascher 16 May 2017

The pace of top line growth among the listed US specialty carriers slowed to 4.3 percent in the first quarter of the year.

The deceleration suggests carriers could be collectively taking their foot off the pedal when it comes to growing their premium base in response to challenging market conditions.

Click to enlarge Growth in the first three months of the year was down from 6.7 percent in the corresponding period in 2016 and well below the six-year high of...

