News Digest

16 May 2017

WannaCry hack

London's cyber insurance market looks to have relatively little exposure to the recent WannaCry ransomware attack, but experts have warned that there could be some fallout on kidnap and ransom policies.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider yesterday, both brokers and underwriters confirmed that the geographic locations targeted by the attack meant there were likely to be relatively few insurance claims. The attack is estimated to have hit 200,000 computers across 150 countries.

