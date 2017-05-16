Recent news:

Soft market the new normal: BB&Ts Howard

Ted Bunker 16 May 2017

Today's soft market is the norm rather than the exception, according to BB&T Insurance chairman and CEO John Howard, who sees it as a key force in industry consolidation.

The US economy's laggard pace has also helped drive that trend, Howard said during a wide-ranging look at where both BB&T and the industry are headed during The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope conference in New York on 9 May.

Howard noted that since 2014 there had been 13 M&A deals valued at...

