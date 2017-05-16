Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

Search archive

Soft market the new normal: BB&Ts Howard

Ted Bunker 16 May 2017

Today's soft market is the norm rather than the exception, according to BB&T Insurance chairman and CEO John Howard, who sees it as a key force in industry consolidation.

The US economy's laggard pace has also helped drive that trend, Howard said during a wide-ranging look at where both BB&T and the industry are headed during The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope conference in New York on 9 May.

Howard noted that since 2014 there had been 13 M&A deals valued at...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue May 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π