InsurTech is opportunity for reinsurance sector

David Bull 16 May 2017

Reinsurers that embrace the wave of InsurTech initiatives could see significant growth opportunities, according to panellists at The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope event last week.

Speakers drew parallels with the transformation of the reinsurance space as a result of the influx of alternative capital.

Willis Re global deputy CEO James Kent suggested that reinsurers that had embraced insurance-linked securities (ILS) capital had benefited, as it had helped them achieve better earnings and improve client relationships.

"By deploying the ILS capital behind...

