SME sector ripe for InsurTech transformation: InsiderScope

David Bull 16 May 2017

Small commercial and lower mid-market insurance will be the segments most impacted by InsurTech initiatives, according to senior executives speaking in New York last week.

Navigators US insurance president Vince Tizzio told the audience at The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope event that his firm was looking at InsurTech innovation in the smaller account spectrum, "where it should be low touch and where analytics and predictive modelling will likely have a better effect".

"In the flow business, like a programmes operation, or...

