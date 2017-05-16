Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Scarcity value is key for valuations

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

While everyone is agreed that there's no end in sight for UK broker consolidation - there are still 3,000 of them all after all - the days of 13x-15x Ebitda could be numbered.

That's because the number of brokers with the scale and margins to command such valuations is small.

As with buyers circling London-listed Lloyd's carriers, there's something of a scarcity value for those intermediaries of a certain size and profitability.

Look at the valuation rumours surrounding UK broker...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue May 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π