Recent news:

UK broker consolidation ramps up amid mounting pressures

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

Rising regulatory requirements, succession issues and pressures on margins are driving the recent consolidation wave in UK broking businesses, according to sources.

In the past few months, this publication has revealed that Hiscox-backed broker Lark Insurance, Groupama-owned Carole Nash, Lloyd's broker AG, marine-focused SSL and Miles Smith are all exploring sale options, either in their entirety or for a minority backer.

Broking sources said that there is no end in sight for consolidation given current market conditions and dynamics.

"...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password