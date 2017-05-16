Recent news:

Opinion: The long game

Matthew Neill 16 May 2017

Under the unforgiving light of quarterly reporting it is sometimes difficult for management to express the long-term goals and needs of a company.

The glare of investors, analysts, journalists and other interested parties can be blinding and occasionally impedes or delays necessary tough decision making.

Last week Novae CEO Matthew Fosh had to run the gauntlet and explain to investors a strategic shift to address issues that the business had run into, while admitting just over four months into the...

