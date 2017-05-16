Novae opts for depth over breadth in turnaround bid

Lloyd's insurer Novae has said it will focus on classes in which it is an established leader to drive an underwriting turnaround following a succession of profit warnings that have led to a negative re-rating of the carrier's shares.
In a trading update last week the company said it would be withdrawing from four casualty lines, while CEO Matthew Fosh warned that Novae was "unlikely" to end 2017 with a combined ratio under 100 percent.
Click to enlarge Fosh said...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership