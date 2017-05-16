Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 May 2017

The price of Brian: What does Hamilton get?

Dan Ascher 16 May 2017

It's no wonder it took AIG so long to confirm rumours Brian Duperreault would become its next CEO when one looks at the deal that was required to release the executive from his contract with Hamilton whilst ensuring the future viability of the firm he founded.

And the value of the deal to Hamilton is certainly an indication of the incoming CEO's negotiating prowess. The 70-year-old former Ace CEO recognised his value to his new employer and used that to...

This article was published as part of issue May 2017/3

