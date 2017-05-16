Recent news:

Duperreaults AIG deal aims to keep on giving

Ted Bunker 16 May 2017

Brian Duperreault had quite a payday on Sunday (14 May) and if all goes right for the veteran CEO, he stands to make $110mn within four years.

The new AIG CEO collected a $12mn upfront payment to cover compensation from Hamilton Insurance Group given up when he took the job. But that was money already earned.

Duperreault, who recently turned 70, also received an employment agreement valued at $16mn annually, although it will be pro-rated for 2017.

But the deal...

