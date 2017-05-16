Recent news:

Opinion: From a position of strength

David Bull 16 May 2017

Cost-cutting measures - and, most emotively, headcount reductions - are all too often viewed through a negative lens.

After all, in many cases they are a reactionary measure to underperformance or impending crisis.

And in the broking world, many of the efficiency drives of recent times have been undertaken to counteract cyclically squeezed margins, M&A pains or shock operating events - such as the fallout from Eliot Spitzer's probe that carved hundreds of millions of profitable revenue from the sector...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password