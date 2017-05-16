Recent news:

Aon repositioning gains Wall Street backing

David Bull 16 May 2017

Equity analysts gave Aon's first quarter results and restructuring moves a largely warm response last week by raising forward earnings estimates and pricing targets for the company's stock.

And some suggested that cost savings targeted by the firm indicate the entire broking sector has the potential to drive margin improvement internally.

The broking and advisory firm reported a solid earnings beat, but it was a series of repositioning measures following the sale of the outsourcing business at its Hewitt unit...

