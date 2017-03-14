Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

Brit expands Versutus sidecar

Catrin Shi 14 March 2017

Brit raised $40mn of new third-party capital for its Versutus sidecar to support its North American property insurance binder business.

The capital raising increased Versutus' total size to $150mn for 2017.

GC Securities acted as placement agent for the new preference shares issued by Versutus, which will retroactively provide reinsurance from 1 January.

Brit launched Bermuda-domiciled Versutus in January 2015 to provide collateralised capacity to support its property treaty portfolio.

Versutus has a quota-share agreement with Brit under which it...

