14 March 2017

Allstate targets $300mn from Sanders Re cat bond

Lucy Jones 14 March 2017

Allstate Insurance Company is seeking to raise $300mn from a new four-year Sanders Re cat bond in its first nationwide indemnity insurance-linked securities transaction, sister publication Trading Risk reported last week (6 March).

The indemnity per-occurrence transaction will cover named storms, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms and winter storms across the US, with the exception of Florida and New Jersey.

However, there is a provision to include New Jersey in the multi-year deal after its annual reset.

The Sanders Re 2017 deal...

This article was published as part of issue March 2017/2

