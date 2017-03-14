Recent news:

Allstate targets $300mn from Sanders Re cat bond

Lucy Jones 14 March 2017

Allstate Insurance Company is seeking to raise $300mn from a new four-year Sanders Re cat bond in its first nationwide indemnity insurance-linked securities transaction, sister publication Trading Risk reported last week (6 March).

The indemnity per-occurrence transaction will cover named storms, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms and winter storms across the US, with the exception of Florida and New Jersey.

However, there is a provision to include New Jersey in the multi-year deal after its annual reset.

The Sanders Re 2017 deal...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password