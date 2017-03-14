Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

Search archive

The Ogden bounce

Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

As insurers lick their wounds after an unexpectedly sharp cut to the UK Ogden rate, it may come as a surprise that auto carriers outperformed last week as the rest of the sector lagged behind the wider market.

Click to enlarge UK personal lines giant Aviva led the pack with its share price leaping by 7 percent last week. The stock jumped on Thursday (9 March) morning after the insurer revealed that it had beaten analysts' expectations with a 12...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue March 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π