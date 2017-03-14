Recent news:

The Ogden bounce

Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

As insurers lick their wounds after an unexpectedly sharp cut to the UK Ogden rate, it may come as a surprise that auto carriers outperformed last week as the rest of the sector lagged behind the wider market.

Click to enlarge UK personal lines giant Aviva led the pack with its share price leaping by 7 percent last week. The stock jumped on Thursday (9 March) morning after the insurer revealed that it had beaten analysts' expectations with a 12...

