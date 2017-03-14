Recent news:

Lloyds returns more than halve in H2 2016

Iulia Ciutina 14 March 2017

Lloyd's carriers posted shrinking returns in the second half of 2016 compared to the same period of the year before, after being dragged down by falling underwriting margins.

Click to enlarge The Insurance Insider 's group of Lloyd's insurers generated a return on net tangible assets (Ronta) of 5.2 percent on a simple average basis for the final six months of last year.

The result was well below the prior-year period's 14.0 percent return as two carriers posted negative returns, compared...

