Lloyds carriers H2 combined ratios deteriorate

Iulia Ciutina 14 March 2017

The average combined ratio for The Insurance Insider's composite of Lloyd's carriers swelled by 9.6 percentage points year-on-year to 95.1 percent in the second half of 2016.

Click to enlarge The result was heavily skewed by significant increases at two of the companies in the group, with every member of the composite posting thinner underwriting margins than in the same period a year ago.

The main culprit was the loss ratio, which was affected by higher natural catastrophe losses, shrinking...

