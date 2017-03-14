Recent news:

Londons H2 top-line growth falls behind 5-year average

Charlie Thomas 14 March 2017

London's leading P&C insurers broadly tempered their top-line growth in 2016, with many carriers forced to look outside of their Lloyd's book to boost profitability.

Year-on-year, the composite's second-half gross written premiums (GWP) expanded by 13.2 percent to $4.47bn in the last six months of 2016, but it was below the five-year average growth for almost all of the group.

This time last year, Lancashire was the only listed Lloyd's carrier whose top-line growth fell beneath its five-year average -...

