Recent news:

Ambrose swaps SSL for ATL

Matthew Neill 14 March 2017

Former SSL Insurance Brokers operations director John Ambrose has joined rival marine and energy intermediary ATL Marine & Energy, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Ambrose joined ATL in January to take up the dual roles of chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Ambrose spent more than 11 years with SSL, having joined the company as finance director in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously spent 14 years at broker Willis, having entered the industry in the underwriting...

