14 March 2017

News digest

Catrin Shi 14 March 2017

Elliot leaves Tysers

Tysers CEO Chris Elliott has stepped down with immediate effect, The Insurance Insider revealed on 13 March.

Elliott has resigned for "personal reasons", according to a circular seen by this publication, with chairman Christopher Spratt, 71, taking on the role of interim CEO.

Travelers to acquire Simply Business for $490mn

Travelers has agreed to acquire UK small and medium enterprise insurance broker Simply Business for $490mn, the US insurance giant announced on 13 March.

Travelers will buy...

March 2017/2

