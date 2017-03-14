Recent news:

Lure of Luxembourg sways relocating carriers

Laura Board 14 March 2017

Consensus suggests that the unlikeness of a "Lexit", permissive regulation and an attractive tax regime have helped Luxembourg displace Dublin as the post-Brexit European hub of choice.

Luxembourg and Ireland have for weeks been the frontrunner locations for restructuring UK carriers, with Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands the other popular choices.

In February, Hiscox disclosed that it was looking to set up a European subsidiary in either Luxembourg or Malta.

If Lloyd's follows AIG and plumps for Luxembourg later this...

