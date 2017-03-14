Recent news:

Insurers look to launch reciprocal exchanges in coastal states

David Bull 14 March 2017

Several insurers are considering setting up reciprocal exchange vehicles in challenging states to offer agents alternatives to the thinly capitalised carriers that dominate the coastal residential market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The model, employed by entities such as The Pure Group, Erie Indemnity and Farmers Insurance Group, is structured with a policyholder-owned reciprocal insurer and a separate attorney-in-fact (AIF).

The AIF is a kind of independently owned managing agent that administers the exchange in return for fees and commissions...

