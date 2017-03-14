Recent news:

AIG leads potential $100mn Southwest cyber claim

Catrin Shi 14 March 2017

AIG is the lead insurer for a potential $100mn cyber loss stemming from a system failure at Southwest Airlines, The Insurance Insider understands.

A faulty router at the US airline caused a system outage which led to 2,300 cancelled flights over five days in July 2016.

Sources said the cover is led by AIG, with the excess placed in both the US and London.

Initial loss estimates on the cyber placement were between $60mn and $100mn.

Southwest stated in August...

