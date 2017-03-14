Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

Search archive

Evercore advises Icat on strategic options

David Bull and Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

Evercore has been appointed by US property cat specialist Icat and its parent Paraline Group to advise on strategic options that could include an eventual sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the underwriter is in the early stages of working with boutique investment bank Evercore after receiving a growing number of queries from potential buyers and investors in recent years.

Paraline Group is backed by hedge fund Elliott Management and private equity firm Wand Partners, which invested...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue March 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π