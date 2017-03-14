Recent news:

Evercore advises Icat on strategic options

David Bull and Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

Evercore has been appointed by US property cat specialist Icat and its parent Paraline Group to advise on strategic options that could include an eventual sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the underwriter is in the early stages of working with boutique investment bank Evercore after receiving a growing number of queries from potential buyers and investors in recent years.

Paraline Group is backed by hedge fund Elliott Management and private equity firm Wand Partners, which invested...

