Insider View: LaMia crash

Adam McNestrie 14 March 2017

As insurance journalists, it is our job to find out the relevant insurance details of flights that go down, looking past the human tragedy to assess the financial cost to the industry we cover.

Who leads the plane, what the loss quantum is, who brokered the cover.

Typically we publish such details inside a day and our attention, along with that of the rest of the market, moves elsewhere.

LaMia flight 2933 - the Bolivian charter flight that went down...

