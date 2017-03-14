Anyone doubting the scale of the task for whoever takes over at AIG should consider this:
In 2015 AIG spent $100mn on an IT project.
No big deal I hear you say - large companies spend big bucks like this all the time. They have to do this in order to keep ahead of the game.
And if well-handled, the adoption of sophisticated enterprise-wide software packages can deliver improved management insight, underwriting tools and risk management controls that generate vast...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership